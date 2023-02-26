Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of SMP stock opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $308.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2,473.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 55.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 114.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.