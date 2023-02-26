Rover Group (ROVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Rover Group to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Rover Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.50 and a beta of 1.56. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ROVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.47.
Insider Transactions at Rover Group
Institutional Trading of Rover Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rover Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rover Group by 3,841.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 750,277 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rover Group by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rover Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 174,254 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Rover Group
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rover Group (ROVR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.