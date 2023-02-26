Rover Group (ROVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Rover Group to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rover Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.50 and a beta of 1.56. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.47.

Insider Transactions at Rover Group

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $87,394.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,080,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $87,394.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,080,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at $14,837,611.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,431 shares of company stock worth $271,940. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rover Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rover Group by 3,841.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 750,277 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rover Group by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rover Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 174,254 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

