Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,600 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.39) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($69.85) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($80.68) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an underweight rating and a GBX 5,380 ($64.79) target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($74.66) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,138.46 ($73.92).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,667 ($68.24) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm has a market cap of £70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,406 ($77.14). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,035.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,386.94.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Rio Tinto Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,847.18%.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.09), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($333,025.58). Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

