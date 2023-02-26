Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,968 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.39% of Sherwin-Williams worth $209,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after buying an additional 1,859,981 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after buying an additional 451,493 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,905,000 after buying an additional 427,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,992,447,000 after buying an additional 246,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

SHW opened at $221.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

