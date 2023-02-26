Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,005,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.90% of Dollar Tree worth $273,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $144.00 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.01.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

