Royal Bank of Canada Has $230.92 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,692,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,468 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.73% of Prudential Financial worth $230,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 45.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $99.04 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $122.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

