Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,540,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,405 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $219,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.19%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,059 shares of company stock worth $4,091,026. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

