Royal Bank of Canada Raises Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $70.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on O. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.75.

O opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average is $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2545 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 209.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

