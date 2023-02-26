Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) price objective on Danone in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on Danone in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($57.45) price objective on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Danone Price Performance

Shares of BN opened at €53.77 ($57.20) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €50.33 and its 200 day moving average is €50.28. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($76.73).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

