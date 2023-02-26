Royal Bank of Canada Trims Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Target Price to $66.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GSHD has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.86.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $89.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,258.00, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $974,002.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,223.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 110,754 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,130 in the last 90 days. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,690 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,342.6% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 547,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after purchasing an additional 509,744 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $16,781,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

