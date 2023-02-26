Rune (RUNE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35,283.09

Rune (RUNE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Rune has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $35,283.09 and $18.34 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00007627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.75629352 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

