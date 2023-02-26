Safe (SAFE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $275.16 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Safe has a total market cap of $275.16 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $13.21 or 0.00055922 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00219159 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00102824 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00053520 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000873 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.87331986 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

