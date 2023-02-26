Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.48 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $24.61 million and $15.48 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.41 or 0.00022906 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Santos FC Fan Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.54 or 0.00420830 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,728.19 or 0.28445367 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Santos FC Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Santos FC Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.