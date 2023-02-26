Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.80.

Sapiens International Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1,063.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 885,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 808,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 577.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 324,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 276,894 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $5,082,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 501.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 251,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 132,885 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

