Savaria Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Savaria Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$16.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.02 and a 52 week high of C$18.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.50.

Insider Activity

About Savaria

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total transaction of C$153,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,610,805. Company insiders own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

