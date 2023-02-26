Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$16.46 on Friday. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.02 and a 1-year high of C$18.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total value of C$153,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,610,805. Corporate insiders own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

SIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.50.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

