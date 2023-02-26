SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Lowered to $330.00 at Barclays

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $336.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $319.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $336.07.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $257.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.26. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $379.99.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,678,000 after buying an additional 177,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,729,000 after buying an additional 407,347 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,926,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,478,000 after buying an additional 40,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,165,000 after buying an additional 783,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,633 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

