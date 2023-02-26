Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $62.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,696 shares of company stock worth $13,249,355 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average is $48.11. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

