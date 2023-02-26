Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,153,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753,574 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 3.0% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $144,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

