Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.04 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

WWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. CL King lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

WWW opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.68. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently -16.26%.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,739.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,125. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.