Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGIP opened at $18.21 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $22.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,152.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,152.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,652 shares of company stock worth $2,955,249 over the last three months.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

