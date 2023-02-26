Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) CEO Sells $31,698.93 in Stock

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 53,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $31,698.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,313.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sesen Bio Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SESN stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $118.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SESN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 7,932.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,497 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 108.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36,786 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

