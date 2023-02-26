Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) CTO Sells $15,296.93 in Stock

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) CTO Glen C. Macdonald sold 25,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $15,296.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 282,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,968.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sesen Bio Price Performance

SESN stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.61 million, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 328,020 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,339,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 126,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sesen Bio

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sesen Bio in a research report on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.