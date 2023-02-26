Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 192,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCAI. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cascadia Acquisition by 6.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cascadia Acquisition by 18.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 187,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the second quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the second quarter worth $238,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cascadia Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ CCAI opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. Cascadia Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

Cascadia Acquisition Profile

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

