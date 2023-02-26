Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $2.53 Million in GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of GigCapital5 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in GigCapital5 by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 436,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 199,800 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC lifted its position in GigCapital5 by 2.1% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 306,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in GigCapital5 by 10.8% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 216,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,067 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 during the second quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 during the third quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigCapital5 Stock Performance

Shares of GIA stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. GigCapital5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

GigCapital5 Company Profile

GigCapital5, Inc, a blank check company, focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more business. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, intelligent automation, and sustainable industries.

