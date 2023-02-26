Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Gesher I Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Gesher I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,369,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gesher I Acquisition by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 742,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 64,187 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Gesher I Acquisition by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 476,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,677 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gesher I Acquisition by 1,459.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 358,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Gesher I Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Gesher I Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

Gesher I Acquisition Company Profile

NASDAQ GIAC opened at $4.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. Gesher I Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily focus on cannabis industry. Gesher I Acquisition Corp.

