Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMW)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,020,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I by 124.7% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 307,700 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $42,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Get Sound Point Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCMW opened at $0.19 on Friday. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Profile

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It primarily focuses on technology, media, consumer brands, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Point Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.