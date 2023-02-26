Shentu (CTK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.59 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, Shentu has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Shentu has a total market cap of $75.13 million and $2.59 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00003546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 90,102,471 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

