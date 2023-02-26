Shopify (TSE:SHO) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SHO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shopify Stock Performance

