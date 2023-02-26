Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $227.68 million and approximately $12.81 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,606.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00403380 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014105 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00090553 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.74 or 0.00642509 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00578147 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00177654 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,373,892,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
