Sienna Senior Living Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$11.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.07. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$10.61 and a 12 month high of C$15.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.78. The company has a market cap of C$865.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.