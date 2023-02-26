Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$11.87 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$10.61 and a 12-month high of C$15.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$865.32 million, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIA. National Bankshares cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

