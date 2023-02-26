Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) is First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. cut its stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Silicom comprises approximately 8.1% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned approximately 8.52% of Silicom worth $20,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Silicom by 401.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Silicom by 2,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of SILC opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17. Silicom Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $253.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

