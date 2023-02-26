SingularityNET 24 Hour Volume Reaches $86.21 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $498.14 million and approximately $86.21 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010279 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00042286 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00022828 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00218977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,541.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002690 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, "SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

