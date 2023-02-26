SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to Issue $0.27 Monthly Dividend

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -287.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Down 0.9 %

SLG stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank cut SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.