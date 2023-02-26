Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRRTF. Raymond James began coverage on Slate Grocery REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.