Slate Grocery REIT Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance

Shares of SRRTF stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRRTF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Slate Grocery REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

