Smooth Love Potion Tops One Day Volume of $47.16 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $140.76 million and $47.16 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.30 or 0.00417071 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,644.50 or 0.28191230 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,478,468,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,478,468,366 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

