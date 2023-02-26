SOMESING (SSX) Price Reaches $0.0218 on Major Exchanges

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $59.66 million and $2.41 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 2% against the dollar. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,736,485,651 tokens. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

