Sourceless Price Tops $0.0070 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $147.23 million and $0.04 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00042133 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00022816 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00218931 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,509.76 or 0.99956089 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00700534 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

