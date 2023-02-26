Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Posts Earnings Results

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 187.60% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWN shares. Mizuho lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

