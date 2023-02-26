SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 0.7% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $328.12 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $354.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.53.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

