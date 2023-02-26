SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 925,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197,690 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $143,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $168.35 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.59.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

