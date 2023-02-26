SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Stake Lifted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,927,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645,423 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $180,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 353.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHM stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

