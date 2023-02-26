Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,960,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 5.44% of Sprout Social worth $179,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Price Performance

SPT stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,513.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $51,223.51. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,873.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,328. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

