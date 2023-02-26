Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Star Bulk Carriers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 406.6% annually over the last three years. Star Bulk Carriers has a dividend payout ratio of 52.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 116,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 36,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 249,770 shares during the period. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

