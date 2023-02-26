Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) vs. Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Financial Survey

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Steakholder Foods and Stryve Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00

Steakholder Foods presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 251.58%. Stryve Foods has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.97%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than Stryve Foods.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Stryve Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A Stryve Foods -129.40% -140.87% -85.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Stryve Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$18.02 million N/A N/A Stryve Foods $30.08 million 0.67 -$31.99 million ($1.52) -0.45

Steakholder Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stryve Foods.

Summary

Steakholder Foods beats Stryve Foods on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products. The company distributes its products through retail channels, including grocery, club stores, and other retail outlets; and directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites, as well as directly to consumer through the Amazon platform. Stryve Foods, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

