Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STEM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stem has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,838,000 after acquiring an additional 350,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,095,000 after acquiring an additional 157,590 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Stem by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stem by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,039,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after acquiring an additional 294,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the first quarter worth $30,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

