StockNews.com Downgrades Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stoneridge from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSE:SRI opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 69,146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

