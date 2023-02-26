StockNews.com Downgrades Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stoneridge from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Stoneridge Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:SRI opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38.
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
