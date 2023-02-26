StockNews.com Lowers Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.
Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 10.7 %
Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.35.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
