StockNews.com Lowers Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter worth $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 39,541 shares during the period. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

